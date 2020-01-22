Parts of Newfoundland at risk of more avalanches after record snowfall, group warns

Avalanche Canada is reminding residents in eastern Newfoundland of the potential dangers of avalanches as the region continues to dig itself after one the largest winter storms on record touched down on Friday.

"People have this image of the monster avalanches that occur on huge mountains, but that's just sort of the extreme end of it from our perspective. It can still be a problem on smaller, open slopes," said Jennifer Hoffman, a member of Avalanche Canada based in western Newfoundland.

Avalanche Canada is a national not-for-profit organization that educates the public about avalanche hazards and risks.

Any slope steeper than 25 degrees has the potential to be hazardous, according to the organization.

Hoffman said even on smaller slopes a person can trigger an avalanche themselves, whether it be on foot, snowmobile or skiing and snowboarding. A change in temperature can also be a trigger.

Avalanches in eastern Newfoundland are often not thought of as a threat.

On Friday, during one of the worst winter storms in recent history, an avalanche triggered in the Battery neighbourhood of St. John's crashed through a home causing extensive damage.

It prompted the city and the fire department to partially evacuate residents from the area.

The living room and kitchen in this Battery, N.L., home were filled with snow on Friday night. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

"The danger is when we have this kind of extreme event of this sudden massive dump of snow, you have a situation where small isolated features cause problems for people," Hoffman said.

The organization is also warning of cornices — overhanging masses of snow.

Cornices can suddenly collapse or fall, and even small ones can weigh several tonnes.

Hoffman said that the snow in avalanches is much like the snow pushed to the end of driveways by snowplows. She said it tends to "set up" very quickly.

"A person that's caught in it has a great deal of difficulty of getting out," she said.

Hoffman's tips in the event you are buried by an avalanche include trying to get to the edge of the moving snow, raising an arm to try to reach the surface and putting a hand over your mouth to create an air space.

But the warning from the organization isn't to deter people from getting outside during the winter, Hoffman said — just a reminder to remain cautious.

