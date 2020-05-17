Expectant mother says COVID-19 restrictions unduly harsh to pregnant women and partners

Ashley Martin and Cody Whitman are expecting their first child on May 31. Martin is calling for Eastern Health and the provincial government to allow new mothers to have a support person at the hospital for a longer period of time. (Submitted by Ashley Martin)

A mother-to-be has created a petition calling on Eastern Health and the provincial government to extend the amount of time new mothers can have a support person stay with them at the hospital after delivery.

Ashley Martin, 28, is expecting her first child on May 31.

According to Eastern Health's visitor policy for obstetrics and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic , only one support person can attend the delivery room with a mother for active labour. The person can stay for up to four hours of family bonding, once the mother returns to the obstetrics unit.

Martin said that policy is causing her "overwhelming anxiety" and she wants her partner, Cody Whitman, to be able to stay with her longer after she gives birth.

"This being my first child, I'm petrified because I don't really know what to expect," said Martin.

"And now with this protocol, it's even more terrifying," she said.

Health Minister John Haggie said they're considering changes for visitation and support people when the province relaxes public health measures, which could be June 8, at the earliest. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Martin created an online petition called "A Support Person for Labour," because she wants Whitman to have more time to bond with their son, who they plan to name Theodore.

She's also worried, because she's heard horror stories from new moms who have needed help after their support person left.

"One lady told me that it took 45 minutes for a nurse to come to her to go to the bathroom," she said.

"That's why it's so important to have our support partner there, to kind of be there tending on us, emotionally and physically."

She fears being alone in hospital, the possibility of developing postpartum depression, and having a stranger help rather than her partner.

"He's kind of like my security blanket and makes me feel safe," she said.

"Not being able to have him there the whole time is really causing a lot of stress on me, which is dangerous during pregnancy," she said.

Martin said women in Nova Scotia can have one support person throughout labour and recovery. She wonders why the same can't be in place here, when hair salons and some retail stores could be ready to open in a few weeks.

"I'm kind of hoping that I go over [the delivery date], because maybe the protocol will be lifted by the time I have to go," said Martin.

Meanwhile, Health Minister John Haggie told reporters on Thursday they're considering changes to visitation when the province relaxes public health measures, which could be June 8, at the earliest.

"The challenge is when would that make sense from a public health point of view," he said.

As her due date inches closer, Martin said she feels more and more stressed about the restrictions preventing Whitman from being by her side the whole time.

"If nothing can be changed by the time I go into labour, then at least soon-to-be expecting mothers can have the experience they deserve," said Martin.