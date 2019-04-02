Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Energy executives go bald for a good cause at Shave for the Brave

A new hair trend is coming to corporate boardrooms in St. John's: the shaved head. Some of the top executives from N.L. energy companies volunteered for the long-running annual fundraiser for Young Adult Cancer Canada.

Top brass from N.L. energy companies got a shiny new look to raise funds for cancer care

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

From the boardroom to the barber chair: execs shave heads for charity

5 hours ago
Duration 2:11
A new hair trend is coming to corporate boardrooms in St. John's: the shaved head. Some of the top brass from N.L. based energy companies volunteered to "Shave for the Brave", a long-running fundraiser for Young Adult Cancer Canada. Watch the execs meet the clippers, and check out their reactions as they see their shiny new looks for the fist time.

A new hair trend is coming to corporate boardrooms in St. John's: the shaved head.

Some of the top executives from N.L. energy companies volunteered their heads for Shave for the Brave, a long-running annual fundraiser for Young Adult Cancer Canada. 

"Shavers" collect sponsorships, in exchange for a pledge to buzz their hair bald, in solidarity with cancer patients who often lose their hair during chemotherapy.

On Thursday in St. John's, the execs stepped onto the stage for their date with the clippers. Gleeful employees cheered as the bosses got their buzz cuts, but they cheered even louder as this year's fundraising total was revealed: more than $250,000 that will go toward supporting young people on their cancer journey.

Watch the video to see the execs meet the clippers, and check out their reactions as they glimpse their shiny new looks for the fist time.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

