Energy executives go bald for a good cause at Shave for the Brave

A new hair trend is coming to corporate boardrooms in St. John's: the shaved head.

Some of the top executives from N.L. energy companies volunteered their heads for Shave for the Brave, a long-running annual fundraiser for Young Adult Cancer Canada.

"Shavers" collect sponsorships, in exchange for a pledge to buzz their hair bald, in solidarity with cancer patients who often lose their hair during chemotherapy.

On Thursday in St. John's, the execs stepped onto the stage for their date with the clippers. Gleeful employees cheered as the bosses got their buzz cuts, but they cheered even louder as this year's fundraising total was revealed: more than $250,000 that will go toward supporting young people on their cancer journey.

Watch the video to see the execs meet the clippers, and check out their reactions as they glimpse their shiny new looks for the fist time.

