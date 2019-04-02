Woman tells RCMP she was tired — and that's why she was driving 154 km/h

March is in like a lion, out like a lamb? Not when it comes to driving, apparently.

Police say they stopped an "aggressive driver" on the Trans-Canada Highway near Butter Pot Provincial Park on Friday just after 8 p.m.

According to a radar reading, the woman was driving 154 km/h, the RCMP said in a media statement Tuesday.

When police asked her why she was driving so quickly, the driver, a 25-year-old woman from St. John's, said she was tired and trying to get home.

The woman's licence was seized and her vehicle towed and impounded, and she was charged for driving more than 51 km/h above the speed limit.

April 1 charges

The high-speed driving on the province's roadways didn't end when March did.

On Monday evening, Clarenville RCMP stopped a driver on Route 230 near Lethbridge and charged the 31-year-old Clarenville man with exceeding the speed limit by more than 51 km/h.

His licence was also suspended for seven days, while his vehicle was impounded for three.

