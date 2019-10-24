Driver, 18, caught going 163 km/h: RCMP

An 18-year-old man from Harbour Grace has temporarily lost his vehicle and licence after police say he was nabbed driving 63 kilometres over the speed limit.

The teen drove by members of the RCMP Traffic Services East and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Wednesday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Thomas Pond.

Officers were in the area monitoring speeds of the eastbound traffic.

Radar clocked the driver going 163 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, the RCMP said.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding more than 51 km/h. His driver's licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for three days.