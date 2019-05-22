2 drivers going over 140 km/h stopped outside Clarenville

Two drivers, who were going more than twice the posted speed limit near Clarenville, were pulled over and had their licences suspended over the long weekend.

At around 10 p.m. on May 20, RCMP patrol cars saw two vehicles travelling "at an excessive rate of speed" along the Trans-Canada Highway, according to a press release.

The radar clocked the vehicles at more than twice the posted speed limit of 70 km/h.

The drivers, both 19, were travelling together in separate vehicles, RCMP said.

Both men face charges under the Highway Traffic Act for exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 51 km/h.

Their licences were suspended, and both vehicles were impounded.

