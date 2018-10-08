Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist clocked going 56 km/h over speed limit on ORR

Motorcyclist clocked going 56 km/h over speed limit on ORR

The 22-year-old driver was given a seven-day licence suspension and had his motorcycle impounded for three days.

The 22-year-old had licence suspended for 7 days, motorcycle impounded

CBC News ·
Earlier this year, the provincial government introduced stricter rules for drivers caught speeding excessively that include a licence suspension. (macondo/Shutterstock )

A 22-year-old man had his motorcycle impounded and his license suspended after being caught speeding on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary clocked the driver going 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Officers stopped the motorcyclist and issued him a ticket and a seven-day suspension.

They also impounded his motorcycle.

The provincial government brought in stricter rules for excessive speeding earlier this year in an update to the Highway Traffic Act.

A first-time offence for going 51 km/h over the limit now includes, in addition to a three-day vehicle impoundment and week-long licence suspension, a $520 fine and four demerit points.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us