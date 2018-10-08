Motorcyclist clocked going 56 km/h over speed limit on ORR

A 22-year-old man had his motorcycle impounded and his license suspended after being caught speeding on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary clocked the driver going 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

133 km/hour in a 100 km/hour zone is way too fast!!! Please slow down this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThanksgivingWeekend?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThanksgivingWeekend</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SafeHighways?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SafeHighways</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OperationImpact?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OperationImpact</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/RfE0PDk1gf">pic.twitter.com/RfE0PDk1gf</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

Officers stopped the motorcyclist and issued him a ticket and a seven-day suspension.

They also impounded his motorcycle.

The provincial government brought in stricter rules for excessive speeding earlier this year in an update to the Highway Traffic Act.

A first-time offence for going 51 km/h over the limit now includes, in addition to a three-day vehicle impoundment and week-long licence suspension, a $520 fine and four demerit points.

