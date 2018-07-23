Skip to Main Content
Driver caught going 160 km/h on TCH has vehicle seized

The vehicle was impounded for three days and the driver's licence was suspended for a week.

RCMP near Come By Chance clocked driver speeding through 100 km/h zone

The driver's licence was suspended for a week and their vehicle was impounded for three days. (CBC)

A driver caught going 160 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway had their vehicle seized last week.

On July 20, RCMP near Come By Chance caught the driver speeding through a 100 km/h zone.

The driver's licence was suspended for seven days, and their vehicle was seized and impounded for three days.

RCMP said in a release they are reminding the public of new, stricter rules for excessive speeding.

A first-time offence for speeding in excess of 51 km/h includes a $520 fine, four demerit points, a three-day vehicle impound and a seven-day driver's licence suspension.

