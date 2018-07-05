Ex-police chief stares down brain cancer and says, 'I want to give people hope'

As he surveys the rolling greens of Glendenning Golf Course on a typically windy summer day in St. John's, Bob Johnston says his doctors never would have believed nine months ago he would golf again.

But as he takes a few practice swings, the memories of September 6, 2017, comes flooding back.

"For a period of time I'd been feeling off. Forgetful. Just trying to process things, I was having difficulty," said Johnston, who had turned his attention to golfing and other hobbies after a nearly 35-year career fighting crime in St. John's, rising through the ranks of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to become its chief before retiring in 2014.

By the third hole, that nagging sense that turned into something much more serious.

"I was totally disoriented. I was having difficulty walking," said Johnston, admitting he doesn't remember much else.

"I said to Wayne, you gotta take me to the Health Sciences Centre."

Friends for 45 years, Wayne Pye (left) brought Johnston to the hospital after he became disoriented on the golf course. (Gary Locke/CBC)

His longtime friend and golfing buddy Wayne Pye assessed the situation, ditched their clubs, and had Johnston whisked off the course in a golf cart, all the time questioning what could possibly be happening.

"I couldn't grasp what was wrong, and he's always so healthy," said Pye.

"Your mind doesn't allow you to go to a sickness that we found later that day."

'Time stood still'

Within an hour of having a CT scan, doctors confirmed the source of Johnston's disorientation: a brain tumour. And not just any tumour, but a glioblastoma, an aggressive, hard-to-treat form of incurable brain cancer. The same cancer that claimed the life of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie. A cancer with an average survival of 18 months following diagnosis.

"It was like time stood still, and just being able to breathe was a challenge," said Bob's wife Gloria Johnston, recalling the moment the doctor told them the news.

"It's like being hit by a freight train," added Bob. "They were brutally honest with me, because they had to be. That was the thing that caught myself, and Gloria, and our two girls off guard."

Diagnosed in December 2015 with glioblastoma, Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie passed away in October 2017, but not before helping raise more than $1.8 million for brain cancer research. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

But in the midst of that moment, the Johnstons chose to reframe that crisis, in the first glimmer of positivity and courage that would come to define their lives from then on.

"Right away, we became wrapped in this blanket of love and support," said Gloria, crediting the couple's daughters for being the first to rally against the odds.

"We were problem solvers," said Bob. "We were able to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off, and say OK — what do we gotta do to fight?"

The three per cent

Johnston said doctors told him he could hope for eight to 10 good months, perhaps think about 17.

His stage 4 glioblastoma was inoperable, leaving chemotherapy and radiation as the main weapons in the oncology team's medical arsenal.

"My position going into this was, OK, I want to see — are there any survivors? Or are there outliers? What they are, and what that looks like. As I was going through this, I had to find something to grasp onto," said Johnston.

Johnson, seen here in 2013, spent almost 35 years with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, four of them as chief.

There are people who live for years after their diagnosis, although they're rare. About 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed with glioblastoma a year, but only about four per cent of patients survive beyond the five-year mark. Johnston said within the parameters of his diagnosis, it was three per cent. But those slim odds were enough to spark hope.

Our plan is to live — and to keep our hope stronger than our fear. - Bob Johnston

"He would look at me and say, somebody has to be in that three per cent. That can be me," said Gloria.

"If somebody else could get through that window, why not me?" said Bob. "I took the position that I was going to set myself up with a positive attitude, to give myself the best opportunity to get through that small window."

That attitude wasn't a surprise to Pye.

"He was always very determined and very positive," he said, admitting, "I don't know if I could do it."

"She's my soulmate," says Bob Johnston, of his wife Gloria. (CBC)

Team Johnston

Gloria and Bob soon earned the nickname "Team Johnston" among their friends and medical team, as the couple exuded positivity. But both say that attitude took increasing amounts of effort during the draining weeks of radiation, with Bob enduring a total of 30 rounds.

"He slept a lot. And while he was sleeping I had way, way too much time on my hands to be thinking thoughts. I really had to work at controlling my thoughts," recalled Gloria.

Her lonely moments multiplied as Bob weakened during chemotherapy. When the day dawned she thought he needed to move to the hospital for care, she was surprised to see him walk down the stairs on his own steam, giving her the push she needed to continue on herself.

Gloria and Bob Johnston say they motivate each other to stay in good spirits and live life day by day. (CBC)

"Sometimes, you could be more inclined to not have the energy or the effort to push it forward. But we've motivated one another," she said.

"Sometimes it's a conscious decision that we're going to make this a good day."

Sprinkled among those good days were the days when Bob questioned why he ended up with a brain tumour after a lifetime of healthy eating and exercise.

"You think about your life right up until that point," he said. "I was never sick in my life."

"I took comfort in saying, I could survive this," he said.

The gift of life

Nine months later, Johnston is doing more than just surviving. His tumour has regressed significantly. The swelling on his brain totally gone.

"Now, we see regression, which is very rare," he said, in wonder at his circumstances.

"Why I'm where I'm at — I don't think anybody can really explain that."

Amid the unexplainable, there are date nights, yoga sessions, long walks and home-cooked meals. Life, divided into days, and fully savoured.

Right away, we became wrapped in this blanket of love and support. - Gloria Johnston

"We just say, today's a day of our life and we're not giving it to cancer today," said Gloria.

"We're not going to look too far ahead, because we don't know what that looks like," added Bob. "We said we're no longer going to look behind us, because that's all changed. But we can live in the moment. And that's where we live."

The two credit Bob's medical team, from specialists to pharmacists, for their "extraordinary" empathy and compassion during the ordeal, the couple vowing to celebrate their work as publicly as possible.

"I want to give people hope," said Bob.

"Through all of this, Robert has not complained, not once, about anything," added Gloria.

Back on the golf course nine months later, Bob Johnston says he wants to give other people battling cancer hope. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"He didn't complain that he couldn't drive his car. He didn't complain when his friends were going golfing and he couldn't go out. He didn't complain when he lost his hair from the radiation. He didn't complain about anything. He was just always so thankful."

Bob has even found gratitude for his cancer, crediting it with urging him toward a mindfulness for what he has.

"Now, I think about living," he said. "Out of all this, that's been a gift."

And with typical Team Johnston positivity, Gloria says they're ready for whatever comes next.

"Our plan is to live — and to keep our hope stronger than our fear."

