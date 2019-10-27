Everyone loves a dinky: Die-cast meet draws collectors of all ages
Little cars attract big crowd at St. John’s dealership
Die-cast die-hards met in St. John's on Saturday to trade toys and tales about their shared hobby.
On Facebook, there are 400 members of a group for dinky collectors in Newfoundland and Labrador. Dozens of them came to the swap at a St. John's car dealership to buy, sell and see thousands of miniature machines.
"It's a fine turn out and hopefully it'll be an annual thing," said David Butler, one of the event organizers.
For the uninitiated, "die-cast" toys are those made by forcing molten metal into a mould — and the cars come in a variety of sizes. The most popular is 1:64, the size of a standard Hot Wheels car.
One more fun fact: "Dinky Toys" was a brand of model cars built in England from 1934 to 1979, but the word "dinky" is now used to describe all die-cast cars.
Grace Gosse told CBC News she started collecting dinkies about six months ago.
"The woman's dream is to have a nice sports car," she said, "and where you can't afford one, well, you just get a dinky."
Gosse had a large selection of die-cast cars for sale, which six-year-old Cohen Brocklehurst carefully examined.
Cohen brought his mom and dad to the dinky swap in hopes of getting some new wheels. The young man estimated he had 10,000 cars in his collection, but CBC could not independently verify that fact.
His best dinky, Cohen said, is a Pontiac Firebird.
Why?
"Because it got dual exhaust pipes," he patiently explained.
On Saturday, Cohen had his eye on a pizza delivery car from Gosse's table, because he didn't have anything like it at home.
Another organizer, Ryan Buckman, remembers what it was like to collect die-cast cars when he was Cohen's age.
"It started with my mother taking me to the grocery store and buying me a Hot Wheels every week and it just kind of grew out of control from there."
Buckman said it would be impossible to estimate how many dinkies are in his own collection. He stopped counting his Hot Wheels when he reached 6,000.
Before he found the Facebook group, Buckman had no idea there was a model car collecting community.
"I was actually shocked," he said.
"It's a really neat community that we have and it's fun to collect."
