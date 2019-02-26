Sharing our Cultures event celebrates 20 years

For twenty years, Sharing our Cultures has been working to connect culturally diverse youth to help foster belonging and acceptance among all school children in the province. Help celebrate their twentieth anniversary and Newfoundland and Labrador's Multiculturalism Week by attending one of the public events below.

Culturally diverse school youth, including Indigenous and Francophone youth, will share various aspects of their cultures – fashion, games, cuisine, music, dances, languages, festivals, religion, arts, crafts and much more. In addition, there will be performances from community cultural groups.