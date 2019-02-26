Sharing our Cultures event celebrates 20 years
Culturally diverse youth will share various aspects of their cultures – fashion, games, cuisine, music, dances, language at more at various community events.
Community events are happening across the province from March 19-21
For twenty years, Sharing our Cultures has been working to connect culturally diverse youth to help foster belonging and acceptance among all school children in the province. Help celebrate their twentieth anniversary and Newfoundland and Labrador's Multiculturalism Week by attending one of the public events below.
Culturally diverse school youth, including Indigenous and Francophone youth, will share various aspects of their cultures – fashion, games, cuisine, music, dances, languages, festivals, religion, arts, crafts and much more. In addition, there will be performances from community cultural groups.
|March 19, 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Mealy Mountain Collegiate, Happy Valley-Goose Bay
|March 20, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Exploits Valley High, Grand Falls-Windsor
|March 20, 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|The Rooms, St. John's
|March 21, 2019, 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Corner Brook Regional High, Corner Brook