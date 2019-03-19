CBC NL Host Appearance Request
Looking for a CBC NL personality to appear at your event? Complete this form 30 days prior to your event.
Thank you for your interest in requesting a CBC NL host for your event.
To help us assess your request, please complete the form from the link below at least 30 days prior to your event date.
If you have any questions about the host request process, you can contact Gayle St. Croix at gayle.st.croix@cbc.ca.
Important Terms and Conditions:
- Once your request is received, it will be reviewed by management and shared with the host for consideration. Your communications contact will follow-up with you to confirm or extend regrets.
- A confirmed booking does not mean PSA time and does not guarantee media coverage on our programs or platforms.
- The organization should make every effort to mention the CBC host in any promotional material including media releases, websites, newsletters, etc.
- Due to CBC's journalistic standards and practices, the host will not thank sponsors. We kindly ask that a representative from your organization acknowledge funders and sponsors.
- CBC hosts retain the freedom to edit or change speaking scripts and exercise editorial independence when acting as interviewers and or moderators.
- CBC hosts do not accept honourariums, gifts or any other paid expenses related to attending events.
- CBC hosts cannot sell tickets or participate in fundraising activities.
- In the unlikely event that our host becomes unavailable for your event, CBC NL will try to identify and offer an alternate host for your consideration.