The Parkway Sessions Live with The Ennis Sisters

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is excited to be putting off our first ever LIVE Parkway Sessions album release, with special guests The Ennis Sisters.

They'll be playing tunes from their latest recording, Keeping Time, a concept album that honours and preserves our most precious gift — time.

We'll be streaming the concert live right here at cbc.ca/nl, as well as on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. It's all happening Tuesday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. NT.

We'll also be taking live questions via Facebook. So if there's anything you'd like to ask the sisters, chime in and we'll do our best to get to your question.

Live with The Ennis Sisters

Here's a sneak peek at the Alan Doyle-produced album.

Tune into online to see a live performance by The Ennis Sisters with songs from their new album Keeping Time.