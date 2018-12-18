For the lead-up to the main event on Aug. 1 (weather permitting), CBC NL will air "Down at the Lake." It's a four-part mini-documentary series about the east, south, west and north shores of the lake. The series will explore the wild parties, strange sports, eccentric characters and unique buildings that make up Quidi Vidi's rich history.

"Down at the Lake" will air, one episode a night, from July 23-26 on CBC Television's Here & Now. The series will also be posted on CBC NL's YouTube Channel.

Here's the line-up for next week:



MONDAY, JULY 23

Part 1: East (Quidi Vidi)

A look at Quidi Vidi Village: how it got its name; an old church that was refurbished into a home; and the beginning of the heritage movement in Newfoundland and Labrador.



TUESDAY, JULY 24

Part 2: South (Her Majesty's Penitentiary)

The south side of Quidi Vidi Lake has some of the oldest stone structures in St. John's — that are remarkably still in use today.



WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Part 3: West (Memorial Stadium)

Sports at Quidi Vidi Lake go far beyond rowing. Early games at the Regatta include strange contests with greasy pigs and greasy poles. In the winter months, horse racing also used to be a big event.





THURSDAY, JULY 26

Part 4: North (Pleasantville)

Pleasantville was the place for some extravagant parties over the years — from an impressive hotel in the 1800s, to the "smoking tents" and Fort Pepperell base during the First and Second World Wars.