WATCH: A powerful political exchange about suicide rates in Labrador leads to call for action from MHA

WARNING: This story contains discussion of suicide.

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans called on the provincial government to address the issues that contribute to higher suicide rates in Labrador — compared to Newfoundland — after a powerful exchange inside the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The exchange started with a statement from Baie Verte – Green Bay MHA Brian Warr, who spoke in response to a statement Evans made earlier in the day about suicide rates during debate over amendments to the provincial budget.

"I know a lot of people, because it doesn't impact them, they don't really, really care. But for me, I have to care cause it's my district," Evans said.

"Prior research found that suicide rates were higher in Labrador than Newfoundland … up to 20 times higher in Inuit and Innu First Nation communities."

Warr, a former police officer, said he was taken back by the comment and offered his support to Evans while listing off work government has done when it comes to suicide prevention.

"I'm here to tell you that I do care," he said.

Evans responded by saying the issue is much more complex than just caring and kind words, and called on the provincial government to make changes to better the social determinants of health that can contribute to suicide — like housing, food insecurity, the cost of living and the impact of intergenerational trauma.

"In my district, since I got elected in 2019, there's been very little to do with housing. There's been very little food security," Evans said.

"We're all human beings, and we do care. But at the end of the day if you're elected as an MHA to represent your district and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, you also have to help the most vulnerable. And in my district, we have the most vulnerable."

See the full, emotional exchange between Evans and Warr in the video above. As a warning, the video contains discussion of suicide.

Where to get help if you or someone you know is struggling:

Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

Hope for Wellness Helpline: 1-855-242-3310 (phone, available in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut upon request)

