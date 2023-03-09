Corner Brook man charged with attempted murder after violent attack

Sgt. Shawna Park of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook says police believe an axe was used in an alleged violent attack on a 57-year-old man on Friday. (Troy Turner/CBC)

A Corner Brook man is facing multiple charges following what police are calling a violent attack and attempt on a 57-year-old man's life last week.

Police say an injured man showed up in the lobby of the RNC's Corner Brook station on Friday. The man was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries, believed to be caused by more than one edged weapons, one of which police think was an axe, according to RNC Sgt. Shawna Park.

"This was a targeted attack and that they were known to each other. And, of course, our concern at the forefront is public safety," she said. "And we had determined very quickly in this investigation that there was no concern for public safety and no threat to the general community as a whole."

On Monday, the RNC asked the public for information on the incident, specifically for any security or dashcam video from Beothuck Crescent, about one kilometre from the police station, and the surrounding area. Police say the attack happened in an apartment building parking lot on the street.

Two days later, Evan Long, 32, was arrested and charged in St. John's. The Corner Brook man is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are still seeking the public's help with the investigation.

"Our officers from criminal investigation division, operational patrol services, forensic identification section, even police services, our police dog services unit have done extensive canvassing and we have been reviewing quite a bit of video that we have recovered as a result of our investigative efforts," said Park.

Beothuck Crescent is located in the Elizabeth Street area of Corner Brook. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Police say they have no other suspects at this time. The RNC would not give details of how they believe the victim, who has been released from hospital, arrived at the police station from Beothuck Crescent.

Long's next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Corner Brook.

