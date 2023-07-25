Multiple people involved in death of Evan Barron, police say in court filings

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary believes multiple people are involved in death of Evan Barron, 25, and have evidence police think could be crucial to their investigation.

Barron died in hospital after being discovered on the ground in downtown St. John's in April.

An obituary posted online says Barron is originally from Green's Harbour, on the south side of Trinity Bay.

Newly filed court applications by the RNC to keep seized items shed light on the police probe to date.

"The investigation into the homicide of Evan Barron is [a] very complex investigation with multiple individuals being involved," wrote Const. Tara Lynch.

Barron was found on the ground near public housing units at Sebastian Court, next to city hall's parking garage, around 1:30 a.m. on April 30. The officers who discovered him realized he was severely injured and called for an ambulance. He was taken by paramedics to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide two days later. At the time, the RNC said it didn't believe the events that led up to the homicide were random.

Barron, 25, was found on the ground, near the Sebastian Court townhouse complex off Carter's Hill Place. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Court filings say investigators detained a 45-year-old man four days after the homicide for the purpose of photographing his body. Police swabbed for DNA under his fingernails and staining on his hands. They also measured and photographed visible injuries.

Police officers also searched a locker at the St. John's lockup where they took clothing, a Calgary Flames jersey, a bracelet and a watch belonging to the same man.

The following day, the RNC detained a 47-year-old man to take photographs of any possible injuries and to swab his body for DNA. The police are waiting on the results of fingernail clippings that have been sent to the RCMP's crime lab.

Mail, phone all considered potential evidence

The investigation led officers to a property on Carter's Hill, a short distance from the crime scene. A judge authorized a search warrant to search and seize a mailbox and mail at the property, where a 49-year-old man lives.

In addition to those items, the RNC said it has seized a smartphone from a 27-year-old woman, and a glass garbage container with blood droplets was taken from outside a property at Sebastian Court. Police also took red-stained jeans from a 30-year-old man while he was at the St. John's lockup.

The RNC was called to Sebastian Court early in the morning on April 30. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

"Once results from the RCMP lab are returned, preparation and investigative steps may be required before it would be appropriate to commence proceedings," Lynch wrote.

"The investigation is ongoing and all evidence will need to be reviewed."

No charges have been laid to date.

