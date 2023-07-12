Evaluation of N.L.'s mental health plan highlights successes — and work that remains

Four months after an announcement that the final evaluation report on mental health plan Towards Recovery would soon be released, the report was published Tuesday. (N.L. Department of Health and Community Services)

The provincial government released its final report Tuesday on Newfoundland and Labrador's five-year mental health action plan, Towards Recovery, outlining both what the province considers its successes and areas that still need improvement.

While Health Minister Tom Osborne acknowledges that work remains, specifically with regard to long-term mental health care, he suggested the province has made strides.

"If you compare where we as a province were five years ago to where we are today, we have accomplished so much," said Osborne.

"I'm looking forward to what we will have accomplished five years from now."

Towards Recovery, released in June 2017, included 54 recommendations on how to improve mental health care in the province.

Only a final evaluation report was missing — something that both opposition and a mental health advocate publicly called for on Friday.

"Unfortunately, sometimes things get delayed," said Osborne. "I would have liked to have seen it released sooner, but the work had to be done on it internally before it was released. But I can assure you that this is a priority of our government."

Eight key successes are listed — including two new mental health facilities in St. John's and Happy Valley-Goose Bay — alongside six areas where further work is needed.

All 54 recommendations are listed in the report's appendix, with check marks indicating their completion. The Health Department said measures were substantially completed as of last March.

Health Minister Tom Osborne said government needs to focus on long-term care. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

One of those recommendations was increasing mental health-care spending from 5.7 per cent of the total annual health-care budget to nine per cent by April 2022. While Osborne did not give a definitive answer on whether that target was met, he said agreements with the federal government to increase funding will soon be announced.

"If not there, we're getting very close to that commitment, based on the increase in this year's budget as well as the funding that will be coming," said Osborne.

For PC MHA Paul Dinn, this is one of several crucial details missing in the report.

"My first perusal of it is [that] not everything is complete. In fact, some of the items, I would say, are not even substantially complete," said Dinn, the opposition's health critic.

"If you've got the report there and you're saying you've succeeded in hitting that goal, then break it out and tell us how that goal was hit. And that's what's missing here, the more evidence-based information that tells us what was done and what wasn't."

Dinn also questions how to evaluate a stark increase in the use of virtual mental health services, which the report lists as a key success.

According to the report, resources such as Bridge the gapp, BreathingRoom or Therapy Assistance Online have all seen significant uptakes since the release of Towards Recovery. Monthly calls to the Provincial Lifewise Warmline are listed as having increased by over 250 per cent, from 450 in 2016-17 to 1,650 in 2021-22.

"Is that good or bad?" Dinn asked.

"Also, look at the clientele we're dealing with. How many of them have access to dependable Internet? There's sections in this province that don't have access to that. So, what kind of service are they getting?"

While he acknowledges the progress in offering more options for short-term mental health care, Dinn said two areas immediately stand out to him as needing improvement: access to long-term mental health care, and the retention and recruitment of mental health-care workers.

On the latter, he said government has failed.

Paul Dinn questions whether uptake of virtual services is a good thing for patients. (mark Quinn/ CBC)

"Throughout this report, you talk about the beds up in Labrador and you talk about new [a] mental health facility. Those are not going to work unless you have staffing there. Qualified health-care professionals," Dinn said.

"Government has not acted on it. And they've been in power eight years. Human resource issues like this were here eight years ago. And I hazard to say we're any further ahead."

Osborne agreed that both areas need to be a priority going forward, including issues affecting Labrador, such as housing and food insecurity.

He also suggested government should focus on factors negatively impacting people's quality of life, including the increased cost of living since Towards Recovery's release in 2017.

