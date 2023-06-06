Eugene Hart stepping down as chief of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

Eugene Hart, the chief of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation, announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down on June 16. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Chief Eugene Hart has announced he will be stepping down later this month.

Hart, in the middle of his third term as chief, was first elected in 2015 and most recently re-elected in 2021.

In a Facebook livestream on Tuesday, Hart said he had been considering a change for a little over a month and thought now would be the right time for someone else to continue the groundwork he has laid.

"We have come so far in eight years, and I just hope in the future we'll have a lot more. And we will, you just got to have faith and hope," Hart said.

"It's a long road ahead, and the road doesn't end here. There's going to be another chapter and a new road coming."

Hart spearheaded infrastructure improvements in Sheshatshiu and the surrounding area. He ran in the 2021 band election with the goal of continuing work on a town fire hall and gas station that has since come to fruition.

Hart also made sure mental health and addiction services were a priority during his time as chief. The Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation declared a suicide epidemic in 2019, and Hart has worked to improve mental health supports — including helping create an addictions treatment facility in the community.

Hart said he will remain in the role until June 16.