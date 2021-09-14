Eugene Hart re-elected as chief of Sheshatshiu Innu Nation

Eugene Hart has been re-elected to serve a third term as chief of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Chief Eugene Hart has been re-elected to serve a third term as chief.

Hart has served as band chief since 2015, and beat out Andrew Penashue in an election that took place Friday. Voters also chose a new set of male and female councillors.

"I put a lot of thought into it, and … I don't think my work is done here yet," Hart told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning following his re-election Tuesday.

"I'm pretty happy with the stuff I'm accomplishing, and the community is growing now."

Hart said he hopes to continue work already in motion in the community, like the addition of a fire station and a gas station outside Sheshatshiu set to open in October.

Hart also has the goal of opening a facility for mental health supports in the community, which declared a suicide crisis in 2019.

"It helps a lot of families and even single people that need help. That's what I have been noticing when I was campaigning as well. And it did notice it before that, but it's calling out to us," Hart said.

"We still [have] work to do, and that's not an overnight thing. It's going to be a while yet."