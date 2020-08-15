Etienne Rich named new Grand Chief of Innu Nation

Etienne Rich has been elected the new Grand Chief by members of the Innu Nation in Labrador. (CBC)

Etienne Rich has been elected the new Grand Chief of the Innu Nation in Labrador — after an election process that took place Friday evening.

The Innu Nation has also elected a Deputy Grand Chief, and Board of Directors representing about 3200 people living in the Sheshatshiu and Mushuau Innu First Nation.

Rich, who is from Sheshatshiu was previously Deputy Grand Chief. He was elected with a total of 337 votes — beating out other seven competitors.

Mary Ann Nui will be the Deputy Grand Chief. She received 668 votes, beating out five competitors including the former Grand Chief, Gregory Rich.

There are four new members on the board of directors for Sheshatshiu: Jodie Ashini, Mary Janet Hill, Christopher Rich and Pien Selma.

New members for the board of directors in Natuashish include Virginia Collins and Leon Tshakapesh.

Since 1992, the Innu Nation has had gender equity on its board of directors.

Newly elected members will serve a three-year term, including the Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief, will begin their new duties immediately.

As elected officials, the Innu Nation will work to negotiate land claim and self-government agreements with the provincial and federal governments, protect and promote their land, resource and self-governance rights, and negotiate resource development agreements for projects in their territory, like the Voisey's Bay and Lower Churchill projects.

They are also responsible for passing bylaws, approving developments proposed on and close to their reserves, and delivering programs and services in their communities, such as housing, health, education and child welfare.