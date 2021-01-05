Natuashish man charged with 1st-degree murder as community reels from shooting death

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with murder after a shooting death in Natuashish left the community stunned, its leader said Tuesday.

The RCMP says a patrol officer discovered an injured man lying in the road mid-afternoon on Sunday. The officer determined the man had been shot and sent him by ambulance to the local clinic, where he died later that evening, according to an RCMP press release.

Police said they arrested Etienne Jacobish on Sunday and held him in custody overnight. After the major-crimes unit and forensics team investigated, Jacobish was formally charged with first-degree murder Monday.

"I think everybody's still in shock and trying to cope with what's been happening," said Mushuau Innu First Nation Chief John Nui in a phone interview Tuesday.

"I guess everybody is trying to figure out what really happened."

Nui, who told CBC he visited both the alleged crime scene and the clinic shortly after the injured man was found, asked Natuashish residents to remain respectful online on Sunday as relatives received news of his death.

"I feel at the time, when things were evolving, it wasn't a good idea to post that information while the other families had not been notified," he said

"I don't think it was that necessary to put it out there."

Nui said disbelief among residents is still running high two days after the death.

"We're a very close-knit community, and everybody knows everybody.… It's going to be hard for the next few days," he said.

Nui encouraged those who witnessed the incident to visit the healing lodge and speak to counsellors, who the chief said will be on call around the clock.

"Don't keep it to yourself," Nui said. "We will cope with this … and get back on our feet."

Jacobish briefly attended court via teleconference and will be held in custody until his next court date on Feb. 15 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Police say they're continuing to investigate.