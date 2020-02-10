Dustin Etheridge pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking

A St. John's man has pleaded guilty to a slew of charges — including conspiring to murder someone.

Dustin Etheridge, 28, pleaded guilty Monday at Supreme Court in St. John's to conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Etheridge and another man, John Squires, were charged in 2018 with conspiring to murder Bradley Summers.

An extensive police investigation then led to further charges for Etheridge, related to cocaine trafficking.

As part of Operation Tarantula, four other men were also charged, and police seized seven kilograms of cocaine, about $240,000 in cash, and 20 firearms, among other items.

From left to right, defence lawyer Erin Breen and Crown prosecutors Elaine Reid, Jessica Gallant and Lloyd Strickland appear in Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday for three cases involving Etheridge. (Jen White/CBC)

Etheridge also pleaded guilty on Monday to three charges related to trafficking cocaine between Toronto and St. John's, during the spring of 2018.

In September, Etheridge appeared in court for an unrelated incident, where he pleaded guilty to offering a bribe to a police officer.

All three cases are due back in court March 27.

