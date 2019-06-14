Labrador City powerlifter takes home two medals at world championship

Labrador City athlete Ethan Reid has brought home a silver medal for deadlifts, and bronze overall, at the World Classic Powerlifting Championship in Sweden.

"I won't really feel any different as a person — but I'm pretty excited about the third-place finish for sure," Reid said

Reid, who is coached by Nick Hayward, was ranked fourth going into the meet and felt confident he would stand on the podium.

His personal coach in Sweden, Jeff Butt, kept a close eye on the scores of others and the weight he'd need to lift to take home a medal.

"He spent most of the time, that I was just chilling and relaxing, staring at the screen making sure he knew what he was going to put in for the next attempt," Reid explained.

"After further studying the scores he realized it was only another 2½ kilos to get me on the podium, and so it was 240 [kilograms] for my last pull, which is 529 pounds."

Reid made the lift, and after his competitor missed his last lift, he secured his spot on the podium.That put him in second place for the deadlift portion.

Mental and physical challenge

"So I walked away with bronze overall, and a silver medal in deadlift," he said.

"It was a 28-pound personal best for me in deadlift."

For Reid the challenge was as much mental as it was physical.

"I didn't know the weight that was on the bar until they announced it as I was pulling it," he said.

This is 28 pounds more than what I've ever pulled in my whole life. - Ethan Reid

"I looked at my coach after my second attempt and said, 'I don't want to know what's on the bar; I just want you to load what I need for a podium finish and I'm going to pull it.'"

Reid said he didn't want to get into his own head "and start freaking out."

"This is 28 pounds more than what I've ever pulled in my whole life," he said.

Maintaining his 74-kilogram weight class while travelling from Labrador to Sweden was challenging for Reid, because the human body retains water when flying at high altitude.

"I left Lab City Saturday morning at 74.7 kilos. That afternoon I got to Sweden and stepped on the scale there and I was 78 kilos," he said.

"That was a little bit nerve-racking for me."

Reid plans to continue his powerlifting career, and wants to return to nationals in 2020.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador