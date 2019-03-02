'They really don't believe it': 10-year-old turning heads with 9th album

Before he could even count by two or tie his shoes, 10-year-old musician Ethan Gough had recorded his very first album for the RPM challenge.

The annual competition challenges musicians to record a whole album from start to finish in the month of February, something Ethan's dad, Will Gough, convinced him to try at the tender age of one.

"My dad put some stuff in front of me, he just pressed record and he let me bang on it as much as I wanted and he just did 10 recordings of that and that was my album," said Ethan, by now a seasoned pro.

On Friday, he released Citrus Cloud, his ninth album made for RPM.

He says it combines elements from influences like Beck and 21 Pilots, and comes from a moodier side of himself.

"When I composed this, I was in a darker mood and I wanted to create something that was a little more darker but happy at the same time."

Ethan's latest album is called Citrus Cloud. (Ethan Gough/Bandcamp)

Over the years, Ethan has begun to learn how to play more instruments — by his count he can now play seven — and learn how to use software to record songs on his computer.

This year he produced the whole project by himself, and Ethan says people are a little skeptical that he's been doing the RPM Challenge for this long.

"They really don't believe it," he said.

But as he continues to release music, he's winning over hearts and minds.

"They're actually very proud of me for it and I'm very happy, because not everything will be positive," said Gough.

"When you release something you just have to learn that if it flops it flops, if it's good, it's good and people will like it."

As for next year? He's not sure yet, but he knows he'll be ready when February comes around once again.

"The music comes when it comes," he said.

