N.L. announces $66M compensation program for COVID-19 essential workers

The Newfoundland and Labrador government will pay out more than $60 million in compensation to thousands of people in who've done essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic was announced Monday morning.

Premier Dwight Ball says the program, announced Monday, will provide a one-time payment of between $600 to $1,500 to more than 43,000 people in the province, with about 80 per cent of the funding coming from the federal government.

"This is government's recognition for the essential workers," the premier said Monday in announcing the funding.

"Many companies are not able to step up, so this is recognition for the essential workers. It could have been someone working in a grocery store. It could be someone providing cleaning services or someone providing home support services. This is recognition of those workers who it was essential that we get them in the work place during the pandemic.

The federal government has determined which workers qualify as essential, which includes health-care, transportation and communications workers, with eligibility criteria available on Public Safety Canada's website.

Essential employees are eligible for the taxable payment if they worked or will have worked during the 16-week period between March 15 and July 4 and made between $1,000 and $3,000 per month.

Employers must complete the application on behalf of all qualifying employees and provide proof of the employees' eligibility.

Funding for this program includes an estimated $13.8 million from the provincial government and $52.5 million from the federal government.

Meanwhile, union leaders say the pandemic has exposed which workers have been essential all along, and they are calling for the minimum wage to be increased.

Ball wasn't willing to talk about the minimum wage during Monday's announcement.

"That's a different discussion that occurs on a regular basis as we review minimum wage. It's a different discussion than we are having now about the essential workers during the pandemic," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador