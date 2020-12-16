Despite early assurances, child-care payments for essential workers will be taxable after all

Newfoundland and Labrador Education Minister Tom Osborne says payments from the province's essential worker child-care program will be counted as taxable income after all, but he reminded families that they can claim child-care expenses on their taxes. (Ted Dillion/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador Education Minister Tom Osborne is warning people who received payments from the province's essential workers child-care program that the money will be counted as taxable income, despite initial assurances the money would not need to be claimed.

The Department of Education sent an urgent email Tuesday to about 750 families who took part in the program to let them know the Canada Revenue Agency has decided the money is taxable, even though documents on the department's website from April stated the money would not have to be claimed as income for the 2020 tax year.

"It was certainly the provincial government's hope that the benefit would not be recognized as income by the federal government. We've since learned that they are recognizing it as income," said Education Minister Tom Osborne on Wednesday.

The benefit, which ran from March to June, gave essential workers with children age one to 13 free child care when the pandemic shut down schools and businesses.

People who had private child care could submit invoices and receive up to $200 per week per child, while other childcare under the program was provided at registered daycares or schools.

Now the provincial government is scrambling to gather information from the families in order to issue T4A tax slips.

The department asked families to email their name, address, telephone number, birth dates and social insurance numbers by this Friday.

It also sent a second email to families Tuesday apologizing for causing concerns and notifying people that their personal information will be securely stored. They also told people to call the department with the information, rather than email it.

While the benefit people received counts as income, Osborne noted people can claim child-care expenses on their income tax return.

When people were told to stay home in the early days of the pandemic, Osborne said, essential workers showed up to work to ensure vital services continued to operate.

"I'm asking the federal government to ensure that none of these workers are adversely affected," he said.

