This column is an opinion by Terry McDonald, a Newfoundlander living in Tallinn, Estonia. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ.

It is a day of surreal contrast in Tallinn, Estonia.

Wednesday marks the 104th anniversary of the founding of the Estonian Republic, complete with a parade, speeches, and the famous Estonian choral singing.

There is little jubilation, though, as the day also marks a return of Russian imperialism in its often-brutal form — a form that occupied this country for 48 of those 104 years.

A crowd gathers in the grey drizzle outside the Russian Embassy in the famous Old Town — chants of "Ukraina, Ukraina" echo on the ancient walls, and feet stamp the cobblestone streets.

Here, Estonians, Georgians, Ukrainians and more gather beneath the giant Russian flag overhanging the narrow road.

An Estonian citizen holds an anti-Putin sign during the protest. (Submitted by Terry McDonald)

They protest, because they know all too well what it means to share a border with Russia. They have a common history — and some unfortunate present — of occupation by their covetous neighbour.

Estonian politicians have been sharing varied messages of "we warned you" — including former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who tweeted, "Accepting apologies now here for all the patronizing nonsense from Western Europeans I had to listen to for 31 years telling me we Estonians were 'paranoid' about Russian behaviour."

There is no joy in being correct here, though, only weary dismay.

Estonians knew who Putin was — but who would listen? Who would believe?

People here are eager to move on from a past defined by an imperial neighbour.

Any Western news article that refers to Estonia as a "post-Soviet state" can expect scorn, ridicule, and comments like, "Would you refer to 1970s Germany by their 1940s identity?"

Demonstrators gather near the Russian embassy in Tallinn. (Submitted by Terry McDonald)

Estonia is a modern tech hub, a tourism hot spot, and an EU member. More importantly today, Estonia is also an active NATO member, always meeting its military spending and troop commitments.

This brings some security that other states on the Russian perimeter do not enjoy.

Still, there remains a common understanding of — and solidarity with — those who have had their security perpetually menaced by the same neighbour for ages.

As the invasion of Ukraine begins, I watch Ukrainians, Georgians, and Estonians share this street and chant as one — at the giant Russian flag that for all of them looms overhead.

