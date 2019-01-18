'Life-threatening' road washout on Outer Cove cliff can't be ignored, says mayor

The mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is sounding the alarm over the "life-threatening" falling hazard for tourists and residents near a popular lookout point in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

Bert Hickey says a portion of Marine Drive is being washed away by runoff water and he is demanding the provincial government help fix it.

"This is deathly serious, you can't ignore this, you just can't ignore this," Hickey said, gesturing past the eroded bit of the road and out over the steep drop into the ocean below.

"We always have vehicles stopping here at this lookout point, just looking out here over the cove. I can just see someone with binoculars, taking photos, and just walking down this way and hitting this."

Hickey wants the area cordoned off somehow, so anyone walking, riding a bike or going for a run along the road stays clear of the encroaching dangerous drop.

Took nearly a year for government response, mayor says

He says the issue first came to the attention of the town's council last March. They sent regular emails to the provincial government about it, he said, asking if something could be done, but heard nothing back.

Finally, as the situation grew worse, council decided to take action, Hickey said. On Thursday, the town issued a public warning about the spot, urging anyone near the side of the road to be careful.

Hickey said they copied the Department of Transportation and Works on the notice, "and they did get back to us, the day we sent it out."

The department told him they'd look into it, but Hickey isn't impressed.

"It's frustrating, we are frustrated at this point," he said. "It's gone too far, it can't be ignored anymore."

A statement from the Department of Transportation and Works sent Friday afternoon in response to an email from CBC said "the department has been monitoring this area," and there were plans to put up a barrier on Friday evening.

"The department will continue to carefully monitor the location and make repairs as required and reminds residents to drive carefully in this area," the department states.

