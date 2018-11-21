'It saved me big time': ER nurse turns to art following MS diagnosis

When Nolan Short woke up a year and a half ago with numbness in both his feet, the former ER nurse said he knew something was wrong.

"The next day it rose to my knees, my hips and on one side, up to chest level," said Short, who had recently graduated from nursing school at the time.

"I went to emerg and first they said I was crazy because the symptoms sound far out, but eventually I got an MRI on my head and here we are."

At 26 years old, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Nolan Short's first piece of art was created on the back of his shed. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Not being one to dwell on the negative, Short admits he doesn't remember much from that time in his life. He does remember, however, being in a state of both shock and denial that lead him to initially only asking for one week off work.

"I had no idea what I was going to do. I honestly thought I was going to be back to work. I thought I would get on a medication and be fine. But that didn't happen — not even close."

Short said his symptoms accelerated more quickly than usual, and he was forced to leave the career he loved not long after he had begun it.

Accidental artist

Unable to work, Short found salvation in keeping busy around his Massey Drive home near Corner Brook. Because of a town bylaw, he said he was forced to destroy the new wooden garbage can he bought for his property.

That left with him with an excess amount of wood, and a brilliant idea.

"I showed my brother-in-law this picture from Instagram and he was like, 'yeah, try it'," said Short.

Short uses reclaimed wood to create one-of-a-kind pieces of art. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

He used the reclaimed wood to create a beautiful mountainscape on the back of his shed. It wasn't until one of his friends offered to display a smaller version of it for sale in his restaurant that Short realized he might be onto something.

"I made one that was two-by-four [feet] and I hung it up in the restaurant. After a month or so it sold, so I made another one, and that one sold," said Short.

"I started putting stuff on Instagram and every now and then someone would like it and want it. I had no idea this was all going to happen."

'One Hitter Wonders'

Not thinking it would catch on, Short began signing his pieces with the alias "One Hitter Wonders" — a play on words inspired by the device he uses to smoke the medical cannabis prescribed to help ease the symptoms associated with MS.

"Every time I used to do it my father would make fun of me and say I had a 'vision' and that's why I wanted to do something with art," said Short.

"So I'd say 'well, it's a one hitter wonder'. I thought it was hilarious at the time and lo and behold, it caught on and I mean, you can't change it now."

Originally from Burgeo, Short said a lot of his work is inspired by his love of Newfoundland.

Most of Short's pieces have a nature theme — something he says comes from his love of Newfoundland and his hometown of Burgeo. He makes a point, however, of ensuring that each piece of unique in its own way.

His friends and family help him find reclaimed wood from all over the island — whether it's from a demolished playground or an old car — so no two pieces of art are identical.

It doesn't compare to the rush of working in the hospital emergency department, but Short said he's found satisfaction in creating art for others to love and enjoy.

"I don't want to be left alone with thoughts all day, I know that much, because eventually you start thinking about the past," he said from his workshop.

"I think that's what lead me to come out here. It saved me big time. It must be a therapy."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador