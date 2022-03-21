'Means everything to me'; Eric Rumbolt Memorial Dog Sled Race won by Rumbolt's nephew 

Twenty years after his uncle passed away, Carl Rumbolt won the Eric Rumbolt Memorial Dog Sled Race on the weekend.

"This is a race that I always wanted to win ever since they started it," Carl said. "Means everything to me. The dogs are my life."

Eric was born in 1949 and died from cancer in 2001. He was looked at by many in Labrador as being one of the people who kept the dog sledding tradition alive in southern Labrador after many drivers moved from dog teams to snowmobiles.

Carl Rumbolt won first place at the Eric Rumbolt Memorial Dog Sled Race on March 19, 2022. Everett Campbell came second and Justin Campbell came third. (Regan Burden/CBC)

The memorial race was started by Eric's family and friends in his memory in Port Hope-Simpson, NL. They've held 16 annual races so far with 11 drivers competing in the 2022 race. Carl Rumbolt has competed in the past but never won, making this 2022 race special. His uncle was on his mind all day Saturday as he competed.

"[Eric] would be happy. I'd say he's up there now, grinning hard," Carl said. "I was thinking of him going all the way around the course. Yeah. And then when I come across and I said, 'Well, he's looking down on me.'"

A photograph of Eric Rumbolt hanging in Regan's father's dog shack. The race in Port Hope Simpson, Labrador, is named in Rumbolt's memory. (Regan Burden/CBC)

He says his uncle is one of the people who inspired him to start his own dog sled team as the two were close, and now Carl's son - who is only eight - has three dogs so far.

"It is our family tradition. And it's not only the family tradition, but it's all Labradors' tradition. If it wasn't for the dogs, I mean, there's a lot of people that wouldn't be here. The dogs got their food, they got their wood," Carl said. "To keep the tradition alive means a lot."

An old photograph shows Eric Rumbolt racing his dogs in southern Labrador. (Submitted by Madonna Savory)

Dozens of people came out to watch the race and awards ceremony on Alexis Bay in Port Hope-Simpson. Madonna Savory said it was wonderful to see the big turnout, and makes it feel as though the race will stay around forever.

"If they keep up and like the next generations, like we have a couple younger ones this year, so hopefully now they'll get into it and keep it going down and keep it alive," Savory said.

Sled dogs crossed the finish line after the hour-long Eric Rumbolt Memorial Dog Sled Race. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Savory is one of the committee members who organize the Eric Rumbolt Memorial Dog Sled Race, along with Dennis Burden and William Russell. She says the dogs were a major part of Eric's life, to the point where he couldn't wait for the bay to freeze over so he could take his dogs for runs.

Savory said he even took her out for her first dog sled when she was a small child. He raced for decades and loved to win and have the bragging rights. Savory said he was a true Labrador man.

"He was a family man. But the dog sledding was a close second. Like anything to do with dogs, Uncle Eric done it along with his father and brothers and nephews," Savory said. "He was a big dog person, so to have a dog race in his memory. It's amazing. And he would love that."

Carl Rumbolt is Eric Rumbolt's nephew. Carl said he grew up hanging around his uncle and his dogs in the Port Hope-Simpson area. On March 19, 2022 Carl won the race that was started in Eric's memory. (Regan Burden/CBC)

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador