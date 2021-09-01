Sheshatshiu man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to woman's death

Sheshatshiu RCMP charged 51-year-old Eric Rich with second-degree murder on Wednesday. (David Bell/CBC)

A 51-year-old Sheshatshiu man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 37-year-old woman in the community on Wednesday.

Eric Rich was taken into police custody Wednesday and will appear in court this afternoon, according to an RCMP media release.

Sheshatshiu residents should expect an increased police presence in the community as the investigation into the homicide continues, police said.

The chief medical examiner's office is also investigating.

There is no risk to public safety at this time, according to police.