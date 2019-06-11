Since spring temperatures have finally melted the mounds of snow around the capital city, an ugly mess was left behind: garbage, and lots of it.

After Brandon Hanlon, a natural resources student at Academy Canada, noticed what a mess parts of St. John's were in, he decided to do something about it.

He founded the group Green and Clean NL, and in just a few weeks he's attracted 43 volunteers to join.

"There was more reception than I thought I was going to get initially," said Hanlon. "It was very encouraging, honestly, to get as many people as we did."

For their first cleanup, Green and Clean NL was a group of only six people.

But in just two hours, they managed to pick up 30 bags of garbage and two bags of recyclables in an area on the side of the road, not far from the Robin Hood Bay landfill.

Members of Green and Clean NL completely cleared the litter from this culvert near Robin Hood Bay in St. John's. (Brandon Hanlon/Submitted)

"There was a drainage pipe that was just filled with Styrofoam and bottles of antifreeze, that kind of stuff," he said.

"Really we were just kind of blown away how it all ended up there to begin with."

Hanlon said he started his own environmental cleanup group so he could see some immediate results.

"I decided it was time to take action and be one of the ones out doing it, instead of just waiting to see what other group was going to eventually clean up the side of the road," he said.

Hanlon said the date of the group's next cleanup isn't set in stone, but will likely take place on the next sunny Sunday.

"No one wants to be out in a gutter with the rain pouring down on them picking up garbage."

