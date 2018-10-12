Wild weather expected as downgraded Michael passes by Newfoundland's south coast

Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador can expect some rowdy weather this weekend as the Michael storm system heads out to sea.

Michael has been downgraded from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone, Justin Boudreau of Environment Canada's Gander office told The St. John's Morning Show on Friday.

"It's just come off the Carolinas over on the Eastern Seaboard and starting to look more like a post-tropical storm as it's merging with another system moving through central Quebec."

Core of storm should stay off N.L.'s south coast

Fortunately, said Boudreau, Michael's core should remain south of the island as it shifts eastward out into the Atlantic Ocean.

"So we're sort of getting a mixture of its rain and the rain of the regular system moving through, so that's just beginning to reach the southwest coast as we speak, and that'll slowly track eastward throughout the day," he said.

"The metro area will probably see some rain beginning early this evening, where the Burin and Southern Avalon will see it start a little earlier, sort of midday," he said.

Newfoundland's south coast can expect the fringes of Michael to deliver heavy wind and rain in parts, while heavy snowfall, unrelated to the former hurricane, is expected across parts of Labrador. (Environment Canada)

Thundershowers possible

Thundershowers are possible overnight, he said.

"Every time there's a tropical system, they've got some warm temperatures and that ups the chance of a little strike or two and a rumble as it goes through."

Boudreau expects 20 to 30 millimetres of rain over the Avalon's northern half, and 30 to 40 over the southern half.

Rain tapering off to cloudy day Saturday

"[But] when we factor in the fact it's a tropical system, they often don't behave, so the strongest rain that's expected to pass just south of the island might very well go a little further north, so in that case the 40 to 60 isn't out of the question, but right now it's probably 30 to 40 is the maximum," he said.

The heaviest rains should happen overnight before transitioning into a cloudy day Saturday, with residual heat from the tropical system buoying temperatures in the affected areas.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the Wreckhouse area, and noted the risk of thundershowers in the southeast, with heavy rainfall warnings for the Burin and Avalon peninsulas.

Snowfall warning for Labrador

Unrelated to Michael, Environment Canada also issued a snowfall warning for Labrador City and Wabush, with early season snowfall expected for the Churchill Falls and Churchill Valley areas. Ten to 15 centimetres are expected Friday, with additional accumulations of five to 10 centimetres expected on Saturday before the snow tapers to flurries. Snow is expected to accumulate over the Trans-Labrador Highway, warned Environment Canada.

With files from The St. John's Morning Show

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador