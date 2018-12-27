Snow squall warning for Avalon, Burin peninsulas

Holiday travellers, take note: snow and wind are on the way for the Avalon and Burin peninsulas.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Thursday in the region. Meteorologist Samantha Roche told CBC's St. John's Morning Show flurries have already started in the southern Avalon, and will spread north through the morning.

"What we're looking at, and why we're calling it a snow squall warning, is we've got a trough forming in the cold air in the gulf," she said. "It's not a traditional snow squall setup, but there will be heavier bands setting up across the Avalon, and you can see up to 20 centimetres in these bands."

Most areas will see probably two to five centimetres of snow, she said.

Special weather statement for Saturday

"But we put out that warning because in those heavier bands, the [snowfall] rates could be pretty heavy, and the visibility's going to be down, especially with the strong northwesterly winds developing as well. So we just wanted to give people a heads-up, anyone driving home after the holidays or driving wherever, especially since it could set up along the highway."

During the day, the wind won't be so bad: 20 km/h, gusting to 40, said Roche. But winds will pick up in the evening to 30 km/h, gusting to 60 and 70 km/h.

Environment Canada also has a special weather statement in effect for Saturday for Newfoundland and most of Labrador, with heavy winds of about 70 km/h expected.

"There's a system coming up from the southwest. It looks mostly [like] snow but it could transition into rain late Saturday and through Saturday night," she said. "It should end for the southern Avalon over the weekend, but it could continue a little bit longer for the northern Avalon, into Sunday."

It's too soon to predict just how much snowfall is expected on the weekend, she said, but there is "potential for snowfall warning criteria."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador