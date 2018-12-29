Enough to freeze ya: Bundle up for the new year because cold weather is on the horizon

New Year's revellers in Newfoundland can expect calm, clear skies on Monday — but make sure to keep warm.

Juliana Paul of Environment Canada's Gander weather office says New Year's Eve in St. John's will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. As midnight approaches, Paul said, winds are not expected to be significant, but temperatures will be around –8 C.

"It's going to be quite cold over most of the island on Monday night, but we're looking at pretty clear skies," she said.

New Year's Day will warm up to a sunny –5 C.

Before New Year's, however, expect some messy weather on most of the island for the weekend.

It's expected to be a cold - 11 C in St. John's Saturday, and cloudy in the morning but should warm up through the day and overnight.

Blowing snow in exposed areas

"We're expecting snow to begin Saturday morning, about five centimetres by the end of the afternoon," she said.

Winds are expected to pick up from the southeast in the afternoon to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, causing blowing snow over exposed areas, and by Saturday evening those wind speeds are expected to increase.

"So things could be a little dicey Saturday evening if you're trying to travel anywhere," she said. "We're also looking at a changeover from snow briefly through ice pellets, freezing rain, to some showers overnight, and those will be tapering off fairly quickly Saturday night."

On the western side of the island, northwesterly winds are bringing down temperatures, with most of the area cloudy today and temperatures hovering around –9 C.

"The good news is on Saturday we have a low coming," Paul said. "Unfortunately that means snow, but it also means warming temperatures."

More snow expected in southwest

Skies should clear overnight in the northeast but grow increasingly cloudy in the southwest, where snow is expected to develop Friday evening before spreading across the island, reaching the Northern Peninsula and the Northeast Avalon on Saturday morning.

While most of the island will see between two to five centimetres of snow on Saturday, the southwestern part of the island could see as much as 10 centimetres. In the Port aux Basques area, temperatures could reach as high as 1 C with a changeover to rain.

Strong winds are expected in the Wreckhouse area, with a warning in effect for the morning and early afternoon as gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather warning for much of the northeast and southern coasts of the island due to the possibility of additional snowfall Saturday night and increased winds.

Residents of western Labrador are advised of an extreme cold warning — expect wind chill values of -45 Saturday night through Sunday morning.

With files from The St. John's Morning Show and Newfoundland Morning

