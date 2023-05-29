Entire population of Tilt Cove — all 4 residents — hoping to relocate

Modern bungalows are used as cabins for some, and primary residences for others who still call Tilt Cove home. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The people of Tilt Cove want to move on.

There are only four people living in the community full-time. Two couples — siblings who married siblings — live in the secluded community, nestled under the copper-stained hills, a constant reminder of the mine that once flourished.

Tilt Cove is secluded. Surrounded by hills on three sides, and the ocean on the other, there are only a dozen or so homes remaining. Some are old saltbox ones, some were dragged up to the pond from the nearby ocean shore decades ago, while others are modern bungalows, including the homes of the two remaining couples.

Winters are harder these days, say the residents — who wouldn't do a recorded interview — and life is becoming more difficult as they get older. The tough winters are getting harder to cope with.

It's a marked departure from 2017, when they were intent on staying in the tiny community.

"We're just happy. We're really happy that we're here, you know. We're all where we want to be," town clerk Margaret Collins told Land and Sea.

Homes such as this one in Title Cove hearken back to a more prosperous time in the community's history. While the population of Tilt Cove currently sits at four people, more than 1,300 people lived there in the early 1900s. (Troy Turner/CBC)

What was once a flourishing mining community with more than 1,300 residents at the turn of the last century, has been dwindling ever since the original mine closed in 1920.

The residents officially applied for a relocation package in March 2019, but financial assistance was turned down in January 2022 since the town didn't meet the criteria laid out by the province.

They appealed the decision in May 2022 and sent in some photos of the rough dirt road into town — about a six-kilometre stretch — and the work that would be required to maintain it.

Documents obtained by CBC News summarized their rationale for appealing: "The residents feel that the road can no longer go without significant maintenance and it would be more financially mindful to provide government assistance for relocations than to do the necessary upgrades."

The town of Tilt Cove once had a vibrant economy as a copper mine in town employed hundreds. (Troy Turner/CBC)

In October, the provincial government updated its calculations based on current costs, and found a move to relocate would save the province about $2.6 million over a 20-year period.

According to provincial relocation guidelines, the required net savings to government must be at least $10 million for a community to be considered for relocation. CBC News hascontacted the Department of Municipal and Provincial Affairs for clarification on why Tilt Cove has been approved given the shortfall but no response has yet been received.

Some of the houses in Tilt Cove are still used as cabins. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Since the fall, the province sent affidavits requesting information for all homeowners in Tilt Cove to determine residency status and which property owners would be eligible to vote. That information was not challenged. Residency determination letters were sent to all residents in March.

Now the residents of Tilt Cove are waiting for the province to conduct an official vote, but the provincial government isn't saying when that will happen.

"The next step is to conduct a vote on relocation," wrote a department spokesperson in a statement to CBC News. "Timelines for the vote have not yet been determined."

