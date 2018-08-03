A song composed for a father-daughter waltz at a wedding is the inspiration for the latest video from The Ennis Sisters.

The video for Keeping Time — the title track for the latest album from the three sisters — was released Friday, the same day the trio headline the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival at Bannerman Park in St. John's.

Maureen Ennis composed the song with Perry Chafe, for her sister Karen's wedding. The song is tribute to the sisters' late father, John Ennis, and references classic Newfoundland waltzes.

The video features Karen, Maureen and Teresa watching home movies from a couch. The retro theme matches the era of the sisters' childhoods.

Have a look at the video in the player below!