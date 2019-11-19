Englee man charged with counselling to commit murder in nearby town

Police say an Englee man asked someone to kill another person in the neighbouring community of Roddickton on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

A 40-year-old man is charged with counselling to commit murder and other criminal charges, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not identify the other criminal charges in the release.

Police say they received information about the alleged crime on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The man will remain in custody until his next court appearance Dec. 12 in St. Anthony.

In response to CBC questions — including the nature of the information police received and the relationship between the man charged and who he allegedly wanted dead — an RCMP spokesperson said they could not provide any more details due to the investigation.