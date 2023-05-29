Sold-out Energy N.L. conference kicks off with hype around hydrogen

The annual Energy N.L. conference kicks off in St. John's on Tuesday with a packed schedule of speakers and more than 600 delegates in attendance.

The organization, founded in 1977 and formerly known as Noia, says it's the first time in its history the event has been sold out — a testament to the rebounding oil industry and hubbub around the province's emerging hydrogen sector.

"This level of interest is indicative of the optimism present in our energy sector and the positive outlook our members have for our future, one that includes both renewable and non-renewable energies," said Energy N.L. CEO Charlene Johnson in a press release Monday. She wasn't available for interviews as conference setup was underway.

The first session Tuesday morning will focus heavily on the province's more traditional energy sources, before switching gears to the hydrogen sector in the late morning.

Speakers for the second session will include leaders from eight companies involved in the hydrogen-to-ammonia industry. Topics range from introducing their companies bidding for projects in Newfoundland and Labrador to the challenges associated with converting hydrogen to ammonia for transport to foreign markets.

More than 50 companies have registered to take part in the conference, exhibiting their products and services at booths around the St. John's Convention Centre. Sessions will include several big names from the oil industry, including the national presidents of ExxonMobil and BP, and regional vice-presidents of Cenovus and Suncor.

The annual conference saw a shift last year, with more conversations happening around hydrogen proposals. Over the past year, 19 companies have made bids for projects in the province. Energy Minister Andrew Parsons told CBC News the winners are expected to be announced by the end of June or early July. There's a possibility that more than one project will get a green light.

