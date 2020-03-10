Health authority employees won't need doctor's note for short-term illness

After a call from the province's largest public sector union and doctors to eliminate sick notes in light of COVID-19 concerns, the province has announced a partial exemption.

"The department has heard the concerns from family physicians and unions about sick notes. Asking employees to get a sick note increases the potential spread of infection," stated a news release from Health and Community Services on Tuesday afternoon.

Regional health authority employees showing signs of "respiratory illness symptoms" won't have to provide a sick note from a doctor for being absent less than 14 days.

"This interim decision is to reduce the risk to employees and their loved ones, as well as those they look after. I have full confidence in the staff of the regional health authorities. I do not expect to see an increase in sick leave arising from this change," said Health Minister John Haggie.

The change is effective immediately and will be reassessed as the need arises, according to the department, which also said to call 811 to speak to a registered nurse if you are experiencing symptoms like high fever, cough and difficulty breathing after out-of-province travel.

So far there are no cases of the coronavirus in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Move comes within 24 hours of call

On Monday, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, or NAPE, called on the province to terminate the practice of requiring doctor's notes amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

"It's certainly a step toward the right direction, something that we did not have yesterday. And it acknowledges there are concerns when people with certain infectious diseases report to medical facilities or to doctors' offices," union president Jerry Earle said Tuesday afternoon.

Jerry Earle is the president of NAPE, the union representing a number of employees of the province's regional health authorities. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

This short-term policy change affects thousands of its members working for the province's four regional health authorities, as well as some members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, registered nurses, and doctors.

"I think now as this minister has acted, I think others have to follow suit, and then into the private sector as well," Earle said, adding it's equally important for anyone working in the province to stay home if they're experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, which represents physicians, joined NAPE in its call to terminate sick notes as it can mean vulnerable patients are exposed to further complications.

Haggie had said he is open to alleviating the burden on doctors for short-term sick notes, but long-term leave does require documentation from a physician.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador