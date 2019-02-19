Empire Avenue home again raided by police, drugs seized

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's special services unit raided a home on Empire Avenue in St. John's Friday, netting drugs and cash.

The RNC confirmed to CBC News that prescription pills and cash, valued at $7,000 total, were found. The items were seized during a bust at a home that was previously raided in 2016 and was the site of a fatal overdose in 2017.

Police searched the home around 3 p.m. and remained there into the late afternoon.

So far, one man, 27, has been charged with breach of court orders. However, the RNC says the investigation is not over and more charges could be laid.

In 2016, the now-defunct Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit's drug squad raided the home and arrested five men and one woman.

That raid turned up cocaine, LSD, marijuana, hashish, a stun gun, as well as multiple prescription medications including hydromorphone, morphine and methylphenidate as well as the narcotics Diaudid and OxyNEO.

Three men were charged with drug and weapons offences in relation to that 2016 raid.