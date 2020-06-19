It's not yeast or hand sanitizer. To get through the next phase of COVID-19, we need empathy

To make it through this pandemic, people need to think about how COVID-19 affects those around them. (Shutterstock)

Are you on "team reopen" or "team lockdown"?

There doesn't seem much room for a middle ground.

Whether it's around the dinner table, at a backyard barbecue or in an online debate, both sides are digging in.

"It's the time to move from public health making decisions to actually making economic decisions, because clearly we're all safe from a public health perspective right now," Susan Drover, one of dozens of business owners asking the province to drop the state of emergency, told CBC in an interview.

"This virus is so dangerous and so contagious that if that happens so many people will lose their lives," one person wrote in response on Facebook.

"Weird how business owners care more about their profits than our health," said another.

Early on in the pandemic people struggled with shortages of toilet paper and flour, but now empathy seems to be in short supply (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Each side believes it is right, and that the other side is dangerous.

Each side is talking but are they listening?

The shortages of yeast, toilet paper and hand sanitizer that marked the early part of the pandemic are being replaced with a shortage of empathy.

COVID-19 has been hard on most of us, but not always in the same way.

Same virus, different experiences

For someone with a civil service job who can work from home, continuing a lockdown may present more of an inconvenience than a hardship.

But they need to put themselves in the position of a laid-off worker who doesn't know when the government money will end and if and when there will be a job to return to when this is all over.

The business owner who's adamant the economy should open needs to start listening to a front-line worker who's going to have to deal with hundreds of customers a day, even with an underlying health condition and for whom an infection could mean a trip to the intensive care unit, or worse.

There is a lot at stake here.

For some small business owners, a continuation of strict measures may shut them down permanently, ruining years of work, personal sacrifice and financial investment. Gone with that business are jobs your neighbours may depend on.

Opening up too quickly, though, literally puts lives on the line.

There is middle ground, but we only get there when we listen to each other and to the science.

It's hard to listen when you're afraid

Early on, government used fear of the virus as an effective tool to get people to abide by new rules which changed almost every facet of daily life.

"The only safe assumption for anyone in this province is your next-door neighbour has this virus," Health Minister John Haggie told the public on March 23, as the virus was spreading.

People listened, and largely followed the rules.

Newfoundland and Labrador is now free of active COVID-19 cases, but for many the fear continues to thrive.

Health Minister John Haggie said his message is now focused on showing the public there's a plan for a safe and deliberate opening of the economy. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

When we're afraid the primitive part of our brain takes over and and instead of a rational response, our amygdala delivers an emotional response.

It's hard to think critically, to debate and consider when you're afraid.

How do we change that?

"The challenge now is to show that we have done the due diligence and are doing the opening up carefully," said Haggie.

The bigger challenge will be to understand, not fear our neighbours, and to empathize with the hardships they're facing, even the ones we'll never face personally. It's a powerful tool, one we're going to need to make it through this pandemic, together.

