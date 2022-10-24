Glovertown construction company charged in 2020 death on Terra Nova job site

Emmanuel Construction Services Limited is scheduled appear in provincial court in Gander on Nov. 28 to face nine charges related to the death of a 59-year-old man on one of their job sites in 2020. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A Newfoundland construction company is facing nine charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act related to the death of a 59-year-old man at a work site in Terra Nova National Park.

Emmanuel Construction Services Limited, based in Glovertown, was working in the national park in November 2020. The man, who was from Hare Bay, had been working at the compound in the park.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

After an investigation by the Department of Digital Government and Service N.L., the company has been charged with:

Failure to provide a safe workplace and the necessary equipment, systems and tools that are without risk to workers.

Failure to provide the information, instruction, training, supervision and facilities to ensure a safe workplace.

Failure to ensure workers, and especially supervisors, are made familiar with the hazards.

Failure to ensure that work procedures promote the safe interaction of workers and their work environment.

Failure to ensure that a guardrail cannot move in any direction if it is struck.

Failure to ensure that a guardrail has a toprail and a midrail.

Failure to ensure that each machine and piece of equipment is selected, used and operated in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions, safe work practices and the regulations.

Failure to ensure a work platform 1.22 metres above grade has guardrails on all open sides and ends that comply with the guardrail requirements in the regulations.

Ensure that an elevating work platform meets the requirements of the appropriate standard.

The company is scheduled appear in provincial court in Gander on Nov. 28.