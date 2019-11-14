'She's just amazing': 6-year-old battling rare form of cancer keeps on smiling

Emma Clarke, 6, is battling nephroblastoma, commonly known as Wilms, for the third time in her young life. (Submitted by Eileen Matthews)

At just six years old, Emma Clarke has been through a lot more in life than most people.

The Victoria, N.L., girl lives with a rare form of cancer called nephroblastoma, commonly known as Wilms tumour. The cancer affects a person's kidneys, and mainly occurs in young children aged three to seven.

Emma was diagnosed with Wilms in February 2018 after her mother noticed a protrusion in her stomach, and was admitted to the Janeway Children's Hospital in St. John's.

She had one of her kidneys, with a large cancerous growth, was removed. Doctors couldn't say how long the growth had been there. But they realized her second kidney had picked up the work of the other, which is why the cancer wasn't noticed sooner.

"Had this protrusion not happened in her belly, I don't know when we would have found out about it," Eileen Matthews, Emma's grandmother, told The St. John's Morning Show.

Emma's first chemotherapy treatment started almost immediately, wrapping up in July 2018. She was given the green light to go to school, and started kindergarten that September.

Two months later, a second growth was found.

Emma and her family been through a lot in the last few years. Emma had another growth appear one month after this photo was taken. (Submiited by Eileen Matthews)

Chemotherapy and radiation continued. Emma and her family also travelled to Toronto for stem cell harvesting, a procedure that could help Emma in the future if needed.

But after coming home to Newfoundland, a third growth was found in almost the exact same spot as the past two tumours.

Emma went into surgery to address the third growth on Oct. 9 — one day before her sixth birthday.

Getting through things together

Matthews said Emma's battle has become a family effort. Emma's 11-year-old brother, Ryan, stays with Matthews when his parents need to be away with Emma.

"He's been a trouper too," Matthews said. "We've been taking him … between us and the rest of the family, taking him in St. John's on the weekends and back and forth with the family because they haven't been able to come home."

Emma's 11-year-old brother, Ryan, is in Grade 6. He's staying with family while Emma is in treatment. (Submitted by Eileen Matthews)

Ryan has stayed with Matthews periodically since he was in Grade 4, she said, adding that she and other family members are helping Ryan stay on top of school work while his parents are away with Emma.

"I keep telling people I'm going to graduate Grade 6 this year," Matthews joked.

Through all of Emma's battles, Matthews says she is amazed by how well she is dealing with these tough times.

"It's hard to believe when you talk to her and are in her presence that she's sick," Matthews said. "Because she's always got a smile on her face and she's a very active child. You would never say.

"She's just amazing. She can be sick one minute, physically sick and throwing up, and five minutes later she's up playing with her Barbies."

Matthews says the treatments can sometimes be challenging for Emma, but admires how she is able to handle the situation.

"She hates all the treatments and so on and she has a little bit of an episode sometimes, crying and so on when it first starts," Matthews said. "But as soon as she gets into the procedure and knows what's happening and seems to get comfortable with it, she's fine."

Every time Emma goes through a procedure, whether it be chemotherapy, blood work or surgery, she gets to pick out a bravery bead to symbolize her heroics.

According to Matthews, at last count two weeks ago, Emma now has 658 bravery beads.

Emma gets a bravery bead every time she goes through a procedure. At last count she has more than 600 beads. (Submitted by Eileen Matthews)

Laughter is the best medicine

As Emma and her family work with her medical team, professionals at the Janeway have suggested the family find living arrangements in St. John's.

This weekend, a fundraiser is being held to help the family with their expenses.

A comedy group, the Liar's Bench, is hosting a benefit comedy show Saturday in Victoria, with all funds raised going toward Emma and her family. Donations are also being accepted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family.