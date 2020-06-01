Grand Falls-Windsor teen's summer business is on wheels — literally

Emily Hewlett, left, and mom Julie Ferraro co-own the Sweet Tails and Treats food truck in Grand Falls-Windsor. Despite current health restrictions, both say the business is booming. (Submitted by Julie Ferraro)

Opening a new business is a challenge at the best of times. Opening one during a global pandemic, for many, would be a recipe for disaster — unless you are an award-winning baker and young entrepreneur like Emily Hewlett.

The sixteen-year-old from Grand Falls-Windsor recently opened a food truck on the town's High Street with her mom, Julie Ferraro. Sweet Tails and Treats features desserts and other sugary confections, like beaver tails and crepes. There are also some savoury and gluten-free treats too.

Hewlett says she was looking for a business idea for a Youth Ventures project and inspiration came during a family vacation.

"I really enjoyed the (food) trucks when we went to B.C. one year," said Hewlett. "I always enjoy baking and there's a couple other businesses in town that sell cakes so I don't want to bump into them.… There's a food truck court here so we decided to look for a food truck."

Cheesecake crepes are one of the most popular items on the menu at Sweet Tails and Treats food truck. Hewlett says the crepes are a great alternative to fried confections, like beaver tails and churros. (Submitted by Julie Ferraro)

If you bake it, they will come

The business plan and menu development began about two years ago but mother and daughter both note there was no way to plan for something like COVID-19. Still, despite restrictions and physical distancing requirements, Hewlett says business has been brisk.

"Everyone seems to come out and really support us.… It's always busy and we always sell out every night," said Hewlett.

Ferraro is happy with the response to the food truck, especially since opening during a pandemic was so stressful.

"That was pretty much a nailbiter," said Ferraro. "We were quite concerned, you know, would we be able to open?… What about food inspection and what about safety?

"Everything eventually did fall into place."

A churro poutine is another menu item at the Sweet Tails and Treats food truck. The fried and sugared donuts are made by hand by Hewlett. (Submitted by Julie Ferraro)

Hewlett isn't the only entrepreneur in the family. She has an older sister with a successful mobile pet grooming business. For mom, having two business-savvy daughters is no coincidence.

"I guess it's in our genes," said Ferraro. "Sitting around the dinner table, we would always talk business.… As the kids were growing up, they heard it and understood it, which is a big thing."

Running a successful business is no easy task. While the truck is open to customers on select days for now, Hewlett is realizing there is no such thing as a day off for a budding entrepreneur.

"When we sell out every night, we have to come home and remake the food throughout the week," said Hewlett. "We bring home our trailer and we sanitize it and clean everything down, and then we start remaking everything."

Running the business safely

During the pandemic, sanitizing work spaces and exercising physical distancing is critical. For some business, it's created a need to rethink the workspace and business model. Hewlett says her food truck was made for that challenge.

"I'm up in the window and everyone is on the ground.… There's a table between me and the window and a table between them and the window," said Hewlett.

"We have hand sanitizer, we wash our hands and everyone just keeps their distance."

The S'Mores Tail is one of the freshly made desserts available at Sweet Tails and Treats, a food truck in GFW. Owned and operated by Emily Hewlett and her mom, Julie Ferraro, the truck regularly sells out of it's sweet treats. (Submitted by Julie Ferraro)

For now, Sweet tails and Treats is open Friday to Sunday. Hewlett says those days may change for the summer. After that, she says, she's unsure what will happen to her thriving business.

"I do need to focus on my grades because I am going to Grade 11."

While she keep her eyes on her education, Hewlett says her future plans may have changed a bit since opening her business.

"I'm a big fan of math, so I've always been looking at getting a math degree," said Hewlett. "But lately I've been looking at maybe going into business too."

That's no surprise to Mom. Ferraro says she's getting used to watching her daughter excel at any project she tackles.

"I'm very proud, that's for sure," said Ferraro. "She just takes the lead with everything and I just kind of follow along."

