Major repairs in C.B.S. shut off water to swath of town Thursday

Major repairs needed to fix a leaking water main in Conception Bay South Thursday means most of the town will spend the day without water in their homes — and several schools and businesses are closed as well.

The water shutoff affects all properties west of Manuels Bridge, up to the town's western boundary at Seal Cove for a large chunk of the day, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to the town. Some properties east of the bridge, in the Chamberlains-Topsail area, could also lose water on and off throughout the day.

That also means no classes at three schools Thursday: Admiral's Academy, St. Edward's and Upper Gullies Elementary.

Mayor Terry French said the leak was discovered in one of the town's main water lines on Anchorage Road Wednesday.

It soon became clear there could be no waiting to fix it, particularly with Environment Canada warning heavy rain — up to 100 millimetres in certain areas — is headed toward the northeast Avalon Friday.

"Because of the weather conditions that are on the way we had to jump on this immediately," he said.

"It's one of those very, very unfortunate things, but it's one of the things we of course wanted to get a jump on."

Many businesses will not be able to open Thursday, and French apologized for the disruption.

"This takes a bite out of everybody, especially business," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"Believe me, there's no delight in this one at all."

The town's library is also closed for the day.

French said he hoped crews would complete the fix before the expected 6:30 p.m. deadline, but could make no promises. When water does return, he said, it may be discoloured for a few hours and people should run their taps a little to flush it out.

While French said there's no evidence at the moment to connect the current leak to water woes the town experienced earlier in the spring and summer, crews will be checking out any possibilities of a connection while they carry out repairs.

