With 2020 deadline looming for sewage system upgrades, most towns and cities aren't ready

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador has called an emergency meeting on Friday to address a looming deadline for federal wastewater regulations — a deadline communities in the province say they're going to miss.

"Municipalities are not going to meet the regulations," Tony Keats, president of the organization, told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"They're not going to meet the timelines, and it's very crucial that we sit down with all the officials, especially the ones making the decisions, and make them aware of where we're to and why we can't get there and why we need to get there."

Canadian municipalities have until the end of 2020 to upgrade their sewage systems to provide secondary processing of all wastewater that is emptied into waterways like rivers and oceans.

We have so much stuff on our plate and we only have so much money. - Tony Keats

But with most communities in Newfoundland and Labrador saying they won't be able to meet the deadline, MNL is bringing everyone together to make a case for the federal government.

The struggle for most communities comes down to budget. Keats said a lot of money is spent on a monitoring project in which communities monitor the amount of effluent entering waterways and report that data to the federal government.

This is the Riverheard wastewater treatment facility in St. John's. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Flushing away money

According to Keats the effluent monitoring equipment isn't cheap — about $10,000 per unit — and some communities have as many as eight monitoring units. More often than not, he said, towns place a higher priority on road maintenance and fresh water in their budgets.

"That money that we're spending to monitor is money we can put into finding solutions," Keats said. "We need something that's manageable and affordable. We have so much stuff on our plate and we only have so much money."

Keats figures the province will need $600 million to bring every municipality up to federal code. As of now there isn't a single community in Newfoundland and Labrador that fully complies with federal regulations, he said.

That's why the meeting is being called.

More than 140 people are registered for Friday's meeting at the Holiday Inn in St. John's so far, representing 102 municipalities.

All seven Newfoundland and Labrador members of Parliament will be in attendance, as well as Lisa Dempster, the provincial minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment.

The meeting runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

