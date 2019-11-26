NDP calls for task force on emergency shelters in St. John's

NDP Leader Alison Coffin is calling on Premier Dwight Ball to initiate a task force on issues around emergency shelters in St. John's, following a meeting with concerned citizens.

Residents on Bond Street have been vocal about problems in the area, which culminated in 23-year-old Joseph Hapgood being killed on Nov. 5 outside the emergency shelter on their street.

He was not a resident at the Bond Street shelter, but local residents said violent incidents had been happening outside the building for at least two years.

Coffin met with those residents, as well as Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland, and city councillor Hope Jamieson.

"We all agreed that a solution requires a co-ordinated approach involving government, community organizations, and concerned residents," Coffin wrote in a letter to Ball.

The manager of a shelter on Bond Street says a group of men were gathered in this alleyway alongside the shelter before an incident that left a man dead. (CBC)

Coffin hopes to discuss an alternative to the for-profit shelter model, which sees people in dire straits placed in housing with no support other than a bed and meals.

Government's reliance on those shelters increased in the 2018-19 fiscal year, with some people staying for more than 200 nights in a row at per diems between $120 and $350 a night.

The NDP leader wants the task force to be led by a community effort, co-chaired by someone from government and someone from the community.

Other members could include owners of for-profit shelters, non-profit shelters, residents of Bond Street, city and provincial government staff, as well as experts in mental health, addictions and homelessness.

Coffin said the timeline for producing recommendations should be no more than one or two months and the task force should be given adequate resources to do its work.

"We have heard a lot about collaboration over the past two weeks," she wrote in a news release. "A person has died. The time for collaboration is now."

