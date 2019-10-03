Emergency funding for Gambo 'a Band-Aid' on sewage problem, says mayor

The Town of Gambo says the town has secured emergency funding from the Department of Municipal Affairs to deal with a stinky sewage problem in the town, but the mayor says the money won't be enough to properly fix the problem.

Mayor Craig Lush says the town has gotten $30,000 to help with repairing one of the town's water treatment plants, which has been pumping raw sewage into Freshwater Bay since July.

The funding will make up the bulk of the $55,000 cost of getting the plant up and running again, but Lush said that doesn't leave any money to remove the sewage that is already in the bay.

"The raw sewer going out into the bay, yes, that part will be taken care of from that station but as for the rest, you've still got cleanup and whatever there.… [It's] a Band-Aid on a cut," said Lush.

"When you get into cleanup and that, you can get into a lot of extra costs."

Gambo Mayor Craig Lush says parts to repair the plant, which was built in 1984, have to be specially built. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Lush said new parts for the plant have been ordered but have to be specially made because of the plant's aging equipment.

He said the town will get the plant up and running as soon as the parts are received. While that will serve as a good temporary fix, he added, the cost of replacing the town's two water treatment plants would be "in the millions" of dollars.

"If it was something that the town could afford, we would certainly already have it done.… It's a big challenge because it's been something that we've been dealing with since 2011 or 2012," said Lush.

"You think you're moving forward, [but] all the rules and regulations change and you go back to Square 1. It's something that never leaves your desk."

We're going to be a couple years. - Craig Lush

Along with the emergency funding, Lush said Gambo has also received $175,000 to craft a new request for proposals for a new wastewater system, but it will likely be a while before anything is up and running.

"Unless something gets fast-tracked, we're going to be a couple years," he said.

"With the RFP right now, it's going to go back out, and as we know, it takes a year for this to be done, and then it's going to be next year before you can apply on funding."

Lush said he has a meeting scheduled with Municipal Affairs and Environment Minister Derrick Bragg on Friday in the hopes the province will be able to help the town and solve the smelly problem quicker.

A group of residents in the town voiced their concern about the sewage earlier in the week, and said the smell from Freshwater Bay was unbearable.

The concerned residents also planned a protest at Gambo's town hall on Thursday.

